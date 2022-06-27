IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 27 Durban - In our top story, South Africans should brace for more loadshedding this week as a wildcat strike at Eskom power stations continues unabated. According to Eskom, the unlawful industrial action at various power stations has impacted planned maintenance and repairs, and at some stations the full complement of workers have not reported for duty.

Eskom said it was taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard the plants from damage. There is a possibility that the stage of loadshedding may have to change at short notice, depending on the state of the plant and the availability of labour, Eskom noted. See more here.

Police minister Bheki Cele broke down in tears outside a morgue where he had viewed the bodies of the children killed at a tavern in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Sunday. Cele confirmed that all those who had died in the Eyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, were minors — aged between 13 and 17. Earlier, police had said those who had died were between the ages of 18 and 20. While the death toll had earlier been put at 20, the number had increased to 21 by Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the tragedy has not yet been determined. As Cele cried, families who had gathered at the morgue also broke down, some in disbelief, as they waited to be let into the premises to identify their children. Read more here. In the sports world, Danny Jordaan has way too many goals and objectives to fulfil in the next four years for someone who described himself as content with his contribution to the game and was willing to saunter into the sunset.

Speaking after he had secured a landslide victory (he got 186 votes to Ria Ledwaba’s 27 and Solly Mohlabeng's eight) that earned him a third-successive and ‘final’ term as president of the South African Football Association (SAFA), the 70-year-old rattled off a long list of things to achieve as though he was only getting into the position for the first time. And while he proudly listed achievements attained under his watch – ranging from qualification for all age-group competitions to the increase of women’s involvement in all sectors of the game - the goals he wants attained in this new term seemed to confirm the assertion by her beaten adversary Ria Ledwaba that he has failed the sport. Read more here.