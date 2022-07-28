IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 28 Durban - In our top story, The SA Revenue Service (Sars) agreed to implement an across-the-board wage increase of 1.5% for permanent employees in the bargaining unit, backdated to April 1 2022. On Wednesday Sars announced that after engaging with organised labour, it made a proposal to reach a final settlement.

Read more here. A foreign national was stabbed to death by a suspect carrying a baby in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday. The suspect, a 27-year-old foreign national, has been arrested by Gauteng police. A chilling video of the fatal stabbing was captured on CCTV footage and was posted on social media by crime-fighting activist Yusuf Abramjee.

In the video, the suspect, who is carrying a child on his right arm, and holding another with his left hand, can be seen walking towards the deceased. The incident took place at a store on Plein and Smal streets in the Johannesburg CBD at about 10.30am. The investigation continues. Read more on this here.

In the sports world, South Africa may have been walloped on a postage-stamp size ground in the first T20I by England in Bristol on Wednesday evening, but they may just have unearthed a future superstar in Tristan Stubbs. The 21-year-old Warriors batter’s growing reputation as clean striker of a cricket ball grew exponentially in the south-west of England. In pursuit of the hosts’ mammoth 234/6, Stubbs played without any fear of failure in what was in actual fact his very first international innings.

There was also a stylish half-century for Reeza Hendricks (57 off 33 balls) in South Africa’s reply, but ultimately the top-order left too much for young Stubbs to do as mightily well as he tried. Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, with the support of the Kempton Park Tembisa Tourism Association and Emperors Palace, launched the first entrepreneurship school in Ekurhuleni Municipality with the main focus of tourism, hospitality and entrepreneurship.

Lesufi officially launched the school of specialisation in Tembisa as the first such institution in Ekurhuleni. Tembisa Commerce and Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation boasts its own hotel, with a reception, bedroom, bathroom and laundry room. This is a classroom of the future as learners gain practical knowledge and skills in the tourism and hospitality field.