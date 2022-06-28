IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 28 Durban - In our top story, There seems to be no reprieve for South African wallets as another hefty fuel increase is predicted for next week, as well as economists anticipating further interest hikes. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Monday it predicts that motorists could be paying R1.75 more for fuel from July 6.

Citizens could soon be sounding the alarm bells, as the South African Reserve Bank, will also be looking to curb the spiking inflation in the country by raising interest rates once again at its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The Reserve Bank has been on a trend of raising the interest rate since the start of the year, as the country recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. Adding to the pain felt to the wallets of many, the continuing crisis in Ukraine affects wheat and cooking oil prices, driving up the price of many food items.

Read more here. Four children, including a fourteen day old child, were among a group of seven killed in a fire in KwaZulu-Natal throughout the end of the week. Two weeks old Zanokuhle Mthembu, two-year-old Onge Mthembu, nine-year-old Anathi Mthembu and Noluthando Mthembu, and their mom, Bongekile Mthembu, 37, were killed when their home in KwaNhlalwane Village burst into flames on Saturday night, according to the social development department.

Memela affirmed that two more relatives, indentified as Thobeka Mthembu, 31, and Ayabonga Mthembu, 7, later surrendered to their wounds. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza are expected to visit the family on Tuesday. Read more here.

In the sports world, According to reports, Jomo Cosmos have withdrawn their case against Hungry Lions after being found guilty of falsifying documentation in an attempt to remain in the GladAfrica Championship. Ezenkosi had filed a complaint against Hungry Lions and Tshepo Mohlala at the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee. Cosmos claimed that Lions had fielded the ineligible Mohlala, who was registered as a Cosmos player at the time in 10 matches that they managed to accumulate 15 points, points that would need to be docked if found guilty, thus relegating the club and keeping Cosmos up for at least another season.

However, it has emerged that there was no truth to those claims and that Cosmos had falsified documentation with a picture the club found on Facebook. Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, The #EndDomesticSilence drive, run by Joko in association with People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), as of late saw 55 orientation based brutality (GBV) survivors across South Africa complete preparation on different abilities.

The reasoning behind the drive is that by giving survivors abilities to create a pay, they are bound to stand up and report misuse in the event that they at any point experience it again in light of the fact that they aren't monetarily subject to their victimizers. Recipients of the program are manhandled ladies who've gotten guiding at Powa workplaces and at different NGOs that Powa has joined forces with through the #EndDomesticSilence drive. These NGOs, all situated in GBV areas of interest, remember Ubuhle Bobunye Bomanyano for Gauteng.