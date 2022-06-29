IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 29 Durban - In our top story, The National Department of Health has confirmed the second case of monkeypox in South Africa. The patient is a 32-year-old man from Cape Town. Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla confirmed the diagnosis on Monday and said that there a high possibility of local transmission.

While the WHO has not recommended any travel restrictions, Minister Phaahla said it is important for travellers to endemic countries to alert health officials on the situation to enable them to provide guidance for case detection and management. Monkeypox is usually a mild disease manifesting as blisters on the skin. It is usually mild and self-limiting with a fatality rate of 1%. See more here.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday said staff from Eskom will re-establish the power utility to "some degree of ordinariness" after the goal of an unprotected strike which started on June 22. He said the industrial action prompted Eskom taking the country to even out 6 burden shedding from Tuesday evening. The winter season started, there has been big demand for electricity and the strike meant that at many power stations up to 90% of staff could not work because of intimidation.

This affected the functioning of those stations. In a proclamation on Tuesday, the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA said a gathering at Eskom on Tuesday morning had enlisted significant advancement in that another proposition will be postponed at the Central Bargaining Forum (CBF) on Friday. Read more here.

In the sports world, SAFA administrator Ms Potso Mohami has bagged yet another gig in the Conferedation of African Football after her appointment as General Co-ordinator (GC) for the upcoming 2022 African Women Cup of Nation in Morocco. The up-and-coming Mohami will be the GC for Group C in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, where she will oversee a total of four matches comprising Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi and Botswana. Mohami is making great strides in continental football and has been a part of SAFA for over a decade. In recent times, she has been a General Coordinator for COSAFA and CAF tournaments.

Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has approved R128 million for humanitarian support in KwaZulu- Natal and Eastern Cape provinces following the recent floods that devastated coastal communities. The R128m will serve vulnerable communities, delivering much-needed support in water and sanitation services, adequate temporary housing and much-needed road infrastructure to enable mobility.

Key to the funding is the drive to help kickstart and amplify social and human activity, ensuring that citizens in these affected areas rebuild their livelihoods. The DBSA said that in KZN, the support would include replacement housing for displaced and vulnerable families, provision of clean water through the sinking of boreholes, water treatment packages and water tankers, all worth over R79 million.