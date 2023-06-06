IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 6 Durban - In our top story, Member of Parliament and former Cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has died. The African National Congress (ANC)’s chief whip in Parliament Pemmy Majodina has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the member of Parliament died at the age of 59 on Monday.

She was serving as the chair of the committee on police in Parliament. The former minister has been embroiled in several controversies throughout her time in office – including her role in a failed nuclear deal and the travelgate saga. She lost out on becoming the first deputy secretary general of the ANC to Nomvula Mokonyane at the party’s 55th elective conference in December 2022.

Majodina said while they had very little details – Joemat-Pettersson passed on at her home. Read more. Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele said her office is awaiting a report outlining whether the eviction operation Joburg Councillor Kenny Kunene led in central Joburg was unlawful.

In his two-day stint as acting mayor last month, Kunene alongside mayoral committee members raided hijacked and dilapidated buildings in Hillbrow. There’s been speculation that Kunene did not obtain an eviction order from the court. If this is the case that means the raid was unlawful.

In his capacity as acting mayor Kunene said the city was granted a court order to evict people living in hijacked buildings. But the written document was never made public, neither was it made available to the media prior to the controversial raid. Makhubele said Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda still has to produce a report that details the city’s stance on Kunene’s eviction operation.

Read more. And in the sports world, On a day when three countries named their squads that will represent them on the biggest women’s football stage in July, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis announced a preliminary 36-member World Cup squad. England, Germany and the Netherlands have named their squads for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup that will be played from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The Sasol-sponsored South African senior women’s national team will go into camp in Johannesburg on Monday next week and the players have a chance to impress the coach before the final list for the global tournament is announced later this month. US-based Thembi Kgatlana is back in the Banyana Banyana fold after an absence of almost a year through injury. Read more.