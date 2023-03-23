IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - March 23 Durban - In our top story, EFF leader Julius Malema has told Parliament that he was in charge of the country as he forced businesses to close despite the government promising to protect them by deploying soldiers and the police. But ACDP MP Steve Swart said Malema was not in charge, and he must learn to respect other people.

This was after the EFF lost a motion of no confidence against Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, which saw the DA abstaining. The ANC’s majority members voted against the motion. There were 234 members who voted against the motion, 73 abstained and 42 voted in support of the motion.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude accused the EFF of delaying Parliamentary democracy through their conduct. Dlakude also accused the EFF of theatrics and political grandstanding. Dlakude added that the EFF had no respect for the Constitution or the rules of Parliament.

Read more. South Africa's growth is set to decelerate sharply this year due to power cuts and the economy risks stagnation, the International Monetary Fund warned Wednesday. The near-term growth outlook for Africa's most industrialised economy has deteriorated.

In January, South Africa's central bank said it expected the economy to grow by 0.3% in 2023, down from 2.0% in 2022. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 1.3% in the last three months of 2022, raising the possibility that the South African economy could enter a technical recession if activity contracts in the first quarter of this year. The outages are costing more that $50-million in lost output each day, according to estimates by the energy minister.

Read more. And in the sports world, World Cup winner Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football on Wednesday after an illustrious international career with Germany and club spells with Real Madrid and Arsenal. The 34-year-old helped Germany to glory in Brazil in 2014, but bitterly quit the international scene after the Germans crashed out of the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Ozil was repeatedly shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or, but the later stages of his career were troubled by disputes over playing time and his close personal friendship with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Read more. You know we love to end off with a feel good story, The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC) Annual Schools Competition has observed several significant developments among participating regional schools.

Notably, schools located in and around Pretoria, Gauteng, have made remarkable strides in glass collection and are currently at the forefront of the province’s competition for glass recycling initiatives. The top three Gauteng winners are all schools in the Pretoria area. Johannesburg clearly needs to catch up in this year’s competition.

Aware of the importance of fostering a positive recycling culture in schools, The Glass Recycling Company generously awarded R30 000 to Gereformeerde Skool Dirk Postma, located in Waverley, Pretoria, for collecting the most glass bottles and jars to be recycled. In total, more than 48 000 glass bottles and jars—an astounding 16 177 kg of glass was collected by the school during 2022. If you stacked all the glass bottles collected by the school end to end – they would reach 12 kilometres into the air! This is the height that most commercial aeroplanes fly at!