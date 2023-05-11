IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - May 11 Durban - In our top story, Former Eskom board interim board chairperson, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, has backed ex-CEO André de Ruyter on his claims about the private intelligence-driven operation at the power utility to crack down on crime and corruption. Makgoba told members of the standing committee on public accounts that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser, Sydney Mufamadi and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan were aware of this private intelligence operation led by ex-National Police Commissioner George Fivaz.

Makgoba said he was also informed about it by De Ruyter last July. He said they had been let down by the law enforcement agencies’ failure to act on rampant crime and corruption at Eskom. They made the country to be where it is today.

He added Ramaphosa cited the work of the intelligence operation in his State of the Nation Address in February, where he said it led to the arrest of 43 people involved in corruption, theft and sabotage at Eskom. Read more. EFF president Julius Malema says he has sold a ‘platinum’ table worth R1.2 million as the party hosts a series of events, including a gala dinner, leading up to its 10th-anniversary celebration.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Malema announced the table, at which he is the host and where he will interact with the 10 people who bought seats, was sold out. He tweeted: “The EFF asked me to sell my table, and I did precisely that.” The party’s gala dinner will be held on 27 July at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

They will also have branding opportunities at the venue and will get 10 VIP tickets to the marquee at the birthday bash which will held at FNB Stadium on 29 July. Guests seeking a seat with other EFF leaders - such as general- secretary Marshal Dlamini, and deputy president Floyd Shivambu - will have to pay R750 000 each. They will receive the same perks as the table Malema will be seated at. Party central command team members have been tasked with selling tickets on a seat-by-seat basis or selling the entire table, said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

Read more. And in the sports world, Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona in June at the end of his contract, the midfielder confirmed Wednesday, ending a highly successful era at the club. “The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona,“ said Busquets on Instagram.

Busquets has won the Champions League three times with Barcelona and La Liga on eight occasions before this season, with the Catalans set to triumph again for the first time in four years. The 34-year-old has been a key player for Barca since breaking into the first team under their former coach Pep Guardiola in 2008, making over 700 appearances to date. He did not say where he might go next, with Spanish reports suggesting he may move to a team in Saudi Arabia.

Read more. You know we love to end off with a feel good story, the third edition of Ancestors Day was celebrated with festivities, revelry, and a poignant spiritual reawakening in Muldersdrift, North of Johannesburg, in a partnership between Castle Milk Stout, Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA), and the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders. Castle Milk Stout, in collaboration with the organized leadership of traditional leaders, has championed the campaign to persuade the government to legally recognize Ancestors Day, which is observed on May 8, and to elevate it to the same level of importance as other religious holidays on the national calendar.

The mesmerizing and calming live music from Afro-pop sensation Berita and Phila’s captivating beats, Bishop Joshua Maphonga’s rhythmic poetry and engaging presentation on African spirituality, and enchanting intonations from traditional leaders in attendance were all highlights. The third edition of Ancestors Day, which was marked with the hashtags #AncestorsDay and #ICarryTheirNames, was preceded by the first observance of the day in 2021 and last year. Read more.