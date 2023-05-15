IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - May 15 Durban - In our top story, Johannesburg's Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has been appointed as the City's acting mayor for the next two days, while Kabelo Gwamanda is out of town. Kunene's appointment is effective from Sunday until Monday as Gwamanda is expected back in the city on Tuesday.

Kunene said he was elected as he is part of the Mayoral Committee in the city and understands what is required to keep the city running. He said he is not only humbled by the appointment but he believes he is up for the task. Read more.

According to a media report, the iconic Carlton Centre in the Johannesburg CBD is on the market for about R900 million. Transnet, which currently manages a portfolio of commercial and residential properties with a book value of R6.5 billion, has decided to let go of the building. In a bid description for the property, Transnet detailed that the complex was an immovable asset that was up for sale.

According to Transnet, its property unit was established on January 1, 2008, by merging Propnet and Transnet Housing. Meanwhile, the state-owned company said that in response to domestic and regional demand, Transnet Engineering (TE), an operating division of Transnet SOC Ltd (Transnet), is seeking a partner to establish a leasing company to lease rolling stock, including wagons and locomotives, to the market. Read more.

And in the sports world, Manchester City are on the brink of winning the Premier League title after Arsenal crashed to a shock 3-0 defeat against Brighton on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side were rocked by second half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan at the Emirates Stadium. Second-placed Arsenal trail City by four points and a defeat for the Gunners at Nottingham Forest on Saturday would hand Pep Guardiola's men their fifth title in six years.

Even if Arsenal beat Forest, City will be champions for a third successive season if they defeat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in their next game on May 21. Read more. You know we love to end off with a feel good story, Gift of the Givers teams from East London were on Sunday deployed with supplies to assist Eastern Cape flood victims.

The rain severely affected predominantly informal settlements in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. The humanitarian organisation said 500 community members had to be evacuated and housed in a church in Motherwell. Sablay said teams from East London would on Sunday also be providing hot meals for displaced victims.