IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - November 11 Durban - In our top story, EFF leader Julius Malema has warned the ANC to come to its senses or risk losing the City of Joburg to the DA. Malema was speaking to a local TV station about developments in the City of Ekurhuleni where the EFF/ANC deal fell through the water when the ANC reneged on its agreement to hand over the mayoral position to EFF Gauteng provincial chairperson Nkululeleko Dunga.

Malema said a deal was in place for the EFF to take the City of Ekurhuleni and in exchange the EFF would help the ANC reclaim power in the City of Joburg, but the deal went south when ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson nominated an ANC candidate for the mayoral position. The move saw the EFF offering its votes to the DA, enabling Tania Campbell to return as the city’s mayor once more. Malema said a deal was in place for the EFF to take the City of Ekurhuleni and in exchange the EFF would help the ANC reclaim power in the City of Joburg, but the deal went south when ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson nominated an ANC candidate for the mayoral position.

Read more here. The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has confirmed that it is taking disciplinary action against Ekurhuleni regional chairperson, Mzwandile Masina , for disobeying orders from the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC). Masina was ordered to withdraw a motion of no confidence against Mayor Tania Campbell.

The party, during a media briefing on Thursday, claimed that Masina and his executive were not given a mandate to proceed with the motion. While the ANC’s motion to remove Campbell as mayor succeeded, attempts to elect a different mayor failed after the ANC fielded its own candidate. This led to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) withdrawing its candidate and council ultimately re-electing Campbell.

Read more here. In the sports world, Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee could be sent home from the Boks’ European tour after this weekend’s match against France once team management reaches a decision following the recent admission from Elton Jantjies that he did indeed have an affair with her. News24 has reported that Simjee has been in meetings with SA Rugby officials in Toulon after Jantjies threw her under the bus earlier this week by admitting to his wife and to the public that he and Simjee had conducted an affair.

Both parties had originally denied the affair and said so in a dual press release which Jantjies now admits was “a mistake” Jantjies has subsequently been in rehab to deal with an insomnia problem, according to him, while Simjee went on tour with the team, but history might be about to repeat itself for her. Read more here.