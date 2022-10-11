IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - October 11 Durban - In our top story, Eskom says Lesedi Municipality owes it R112 million after failing to pay its August account which was due on September 28. The amount includes an existing amount of R86 million in arrears.

A statement released by the power utility reveals that the debt comes as a result of zero to short payments from June this year. The power utility has expressed its concern over the payment patterns of this municipality, which has in the past had an impeccable payment record. Furthermore, Eskom has had several engagements with the municipal team to allow them the opportunity to service their account.

However, the power utility has said the process has not been successful. Read more here. The City of Cape Town’s MMC for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vosthe, on Monday urged unions to return to the negotiating table and work towards a resolution.

This follows the decision by the Transnet workers represented by United National Transport Union (Untu) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (Satawu), to go on strike last week in the middle of negotiations that were ongoing with CCMA. The City of Cape Town said that it had been in constant communication with the port management team to stay appraised of the situation and to advise and support where our mandate as a local government allows it. Read more here.

In the sports world, Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire at the age of just 24 after he was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The condition, which can worsen over time, would put him at an “extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event if he were to continue playing competitive football", the club said. Enock was unwell during a flight to join up with Zambia during the international break last month and after a period in hospital in Mali he returned to Brighton to undergo further cardiac examinations.

Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL , Three pupils from Sibusiswe Comp Tech High School in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, secured the top spot at the national green entrepreneurship competition Step Up 2A Green Start Up National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards on Friday. Tiffany Ogbonnaya, Zanele Khwela and Thulile Zikhali were awarded for their business plan which aimed to create a cheap source of energy using “eco-friendly coal” sourced from Marula nuts.

Their prizes include bursaries, tablets, R20 000 in seed funding and a trip to Silicon Valley in the US. Read more here.