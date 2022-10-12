IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - October 12 Durban - In our top story, significant parts of Durban were plunged into darkness after a massive explosion at the Klaarwater major substation. The thud from the explosion could be felt in many suburbs to the west of Durban, including Pinetown and Westville.

The eThekwini Municipality has confirmed it is aware of the blackouts and says officials are investigating further as much of the city is plunged into darkness in the north, south, west and central areas. Suburbs that are experiencing blackouts from the explosion include: Clare Estate, Reservoir Hills, Pinetown, Hillary, Westville, Shallcross, Malvern, Cato Manor, Mayville , Asherville, Hillary, Umbilo, Glenwood, Clairwood, Jacobs, Bayhead, Bluff, Maydon Wharf, Durban CBD, Durban North, Effingham, Redhill and Avoca Hills. Read more here.

Firefighters in Cape Town were called out to rescue two construction workers from a sewage drain in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, on Tuesday morning. According to sources who visited the scene on Monday, it is alleged one of the workers fell into the drain and the other jumped in to try to save the person. IOL spoke to the Fire Department’s communications team, who confirmed that the scene was still active as of Tuesday afternoon.

They said they could not divulge too much as the rescue mission was still under way. It was also uncovered that a firefighter who was part of the rescue mission had to be transported to hospital for medical treatment due to exposure to the sewage water. Read more here.

In the sports world, The Sharks returned home on Monday with heads held high after a successful United Rugby Championship tour, but that doesn’t mean they are going to scorn a wealth of world-class reinforcements who are fit and raring to go against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday. It is an afternoon kickoff at Kings Park (4pm) and a bumper turnout is expected to witness the Sharks debut of one of the biggest stars in the game, Eben Etzebeth, while many are also interested to see how rising star Vincent Tshituka goes in his debut for his new team. Tshituka and Etzebeth will be joined in a blockbusting pack by Springboks Siya Kolisi, Bongi Monambi and Ox Nche, all of whom are back from Rugby Championship duty.

Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL , The South African Women's Forte (SAWF), a non-profit organisation, established to empower South African women in business or in the home arena, is raising funds to build a play area at the KwaZulu-Natal Children’s Hospital in Durban. President of SAWF, Dr Deshini Pillay, said the KZN Children’s Hospital was the first facility in Africa which was dedicated exclusively to children.

Pillay added that SAWF is now raising money for the play area and the annual fund-raising event will be held on December 3. Read more here.