IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - October 13 Durban - In our top story, there was a partial precautionary evacuation at Life Entabeni Hospital in Durban on Wednesday after the hospital’s exterior generator caught fire. In a video circulating on social media, staff and a few patients in hospital gowns are seen in the parking area of Life Entabeni Hospital in Durban after the hospital’s exterior generator caught fire on Wednesday.

Responding to The Mercury on Wednesday, regional manager of Life Healthcare Bhaviksha Maharaj, confirmed that a small external fire occurred at Life Entabeni Hospital on Wednesday, when the hospital’s generator caught alight. Maharaj said the fire was quickly contained and the cause is being investigated. Rwead more here.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has forwarded the name of Cape Town Regional court magistrate Constance Noluthando Nziweni to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court. It was second time lucky for Nziweni whose October 2021 application for the job was unsuccessful. Three other candidates had been up for the single position.

During the interviews Nziweni said she had produced more than 30 written judgments, seven of which had been reported in law reports and that she had been an acting judge in the division over a period of seven terms. The unsuccessful candidates this time around have all, like Nziweni, sat as acting judges at the Western Cape High Court. Read more here.

In the sports world, Sphelele Mkhulise knows it will be hard to keep his place in Mamelodi Sundowns’ starting line-up, and that’s why he is working his socks off. After being promoted by Pitso Mosimane a few seasons ago, Mkhulise was tipped to be one of the talented gems to come out of the club’s youth ranks. However, he lost his place in the starting line-up, while injuries didn’t make his life any easier.

The departure of Mosimane to Al Ahly meant that there were changes in the coaching staff, with Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi taking over. On Sunday, Mkhulise got his third start and first goal of the season as the Brazilians thumped La Passe 7-0 in the preliminary qualifiers of the Caf Champions League. Read more here.

You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL , The Dettol’s Mzansi Protect – an immediately actionable initiative by Dettol that aims to reduce the burden of diarrhoea in South Africa by 50% by 2027. While we may have internalised the message to wash hands during Covid-19, there is a compelling case for continued education on good hand hygiene as a simple and effective action to prevent illness and diseases. With the Stats SA General Household Survey 2020 showing that 42% of South Africans don’t wash their hands with SOAP and WATER, the need to drive hand washing education becomes even more imperative.

To realise this vision to reduce the burden of diarrhoea, Dettol also announced two incredible partnerships – one with The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the other with The Springboks (SA Rugby) – who are the current world champions. The relationship with the Nelson Mandela Foundation will help drive hygiene and hand washing education, as well as provide needed hygiene infrastructure to Early Childhood Development Centres across the country– ensuring no child is left behind. Read more here.