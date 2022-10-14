IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - October 14 Durban - In our top story, Independent Media chairman Dr Iqbal Survé has confronted News24 after it emerged via a credible source that it wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa's government to shut down Independent Media. The media company on Thursday published an article claiming Independent Media’s editors and political staff had a meeting to discuss an apparent media strategy for how the group will cover the ANC elective conference, to be held in December.

The publication claimed there was a “secret” document from the Independent Media group to “topple President Cyril Ramaphosa”. The article states that the plan was authored by The Star’s editor, Sifiso Mahlangu, and is anti-Ramaphosa in its stance, giving preferential coverage to Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Dr Survé said he was glad to see Independent Media editors not allowing themselves to be bullied.

Read more here. With soaring summer temperatures usually resulting in devastating wildfires, the Western Cape government is expected to pump R16 million into firefighting efforts. Wildfire season traditionally runs from November to May in the province, with more than 15 000 fires reported in the region each year.

Human behaviour has been reported to be the No 1 cause of wildfires. Environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell, who visited the Newlands Fire Base Station this week to engage with senior firefighting personnel, said he was satisfied with preparations and readiness to manage wildfires. Read more here.

In the sports world, Fifa said on Thursday it was exploring setting up a compensation fund for migrant workers injured while working on World Cup projects in Qatar. The idea of a compensation fund for workers has been suggested by several human rights organisations, which have called on World Cup sponsors to support the initiative. The tiny state with conservative Muslim leaders has been in the rights spotlight ever since it was awarded the World Cup in 2010.

Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL , A sum of R1.1 million was donated to the Agri Securitas Trust Fund yesterday by Corteva Agriscience, Sanlam and NWK limited at the Agri SA 2022 congress to help ensure rural safety. Cobus Van Zyl, chairperson of the fund, said the trust fund was founded by Agri SA in October 1998 as an initiative started by Nelson Mandela after a special summit dealing with rural safety.

Since 2017 the trust fund has supported more than 122 rural safety projects improving the safety, lives and livelihoods of almost 8 800 farmers and 183 000 farmworkers and their dependants. Van Zyl said the generous donation was a vital contribution to the trust’s work of supporting farming communities in their endeavours to protect themselves against farm attacks and general criminality. Read more here.