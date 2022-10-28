IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - October 28 Durban - In our top story, Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko has been granted R300 000 bail following a brief appearance in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering on Thursday. Koko appeared alongside his wife Mosima Koko, his stepdaughters Koketso Aren and Thato Choma as well as Hlupheka Sithole and Watson Seswai, in relation to a R2.8 billion corruption matter.

Koko, Sithole, Seswai and Mokwena were granted R300 000 bail each. Read more here. Animal welfare organisation TEARS has added its voice to the call for a ban on the ownership of pit bull dogs in South Africa, saying banning the breed won’t solve the problem of dog attacks.

Support continues to grow for the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation’s petition to ban the ownership of pit bulls following several reports of pit bull attacks in the country this year. The petition has garnered 42 950 out of a targeted 50 000 signatures since being launched at the start of October. TEARS said the once-positive image of pit bulls has been “tarnished due to irresponsible and exploitative actions of humans”.

Read more here. In the sports world, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 the Football Association said on Thursday, but he has avoided a touchline ban following a red card he received during the Reds' 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month. Klopp was sent off for confronting Anthony Taylor after the referee decided against penalising City's Bernardo Silva for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

The German boss later admitted: "The red card is my fault. I went over the top in the moment ... The way I look in this moment is worth a red card." Klopp has now been found guilty of improper conduct by an independent panel and handed a £30 000 fine. Read more here.

You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL, In support of World Food Day this month and the #LeaveNoOneBehind theme, Primedia Outdoor, in partnership with Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA) and local municipalities have launched two new food gardens in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town and Stanger, Kwadukuza, KZN. These food gardens support the relative communities feeding schemes and, through training provided by FTFA, will offer sustainable food security for the future. On 7 October 2022, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, represented by Alderman Grant Twigg, mayoral committee member for Urban Waste Management, the Primedia Outdoor team successfully planted various seedlings including beetroot and spinach, herbs and fruit trees at Woodville Primary School located in Mitchell’s Plain.