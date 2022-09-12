IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - September 12 Durban - In our top story, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called for more co-operation in the fight against HIV/Aids and appealed for ideas put forward to combat the scourge to be put into action. He called for communities, civil society organisations, government and the private sector to work together to reverse the scourge of HIV/Aids.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is time to put ideas into action,” he said. Kaunda said this could be done by implementing interventions that will have an impactful change in the lives of people affected by HIV/Aids and stop the spread of the virus. Kaunda encouraged men to know their HIV status in order to start treatment early. Read more here.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite the DA Youth (DAY) calling for the scrapping of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and allegations levelled against its CEO, the agency has had some positive impacts. Since its inception in 2009, the NYDA has provided an opportunity for many young people to gain access to financial and non-financial business development support, to enable them to establish their businesses. The agency’s mandate covers youth development issues at national, provincial, and local levels.

Story continues below Advertisement

Many young entrepreneurs are living their dreams. Read more here. In the sports world, The career of Springbok Elton Jantjies is surely in tatters after the news that he is to be sent home from the Springbok camp in Buenos Aries after a Sunday newspaper broke a story that he is having an extra-marital affair with the team’s dietician.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jantjies and dietician Zeenat Simjee have been with the Boks in Argentina where the team is preparing to play the Pumas on Saturday, but SA Rugby put out a statement on Sunday saying the pair are on their way home. Jantjies is married to his long-time girlfriend Iva Ristic and they have three children. Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, Five people including a baby and a toddler were found trapped in a vehicle by Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services’ rescue medics in the centre median of the N3 highway near New England Road in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.