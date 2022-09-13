IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - September 13 Durban - In our top story, The ANC in Joburg wants the City of Joburg to take over electricity provision to the residents of the city and cut ties with Eskom. This is according to a statement issued by the Greater Johannesburg region in the midst of a blame game between the DA- led administration and the ANC, which lost the city following the November 2021 local government elections.

The ANC has also called for Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse to stop playing with the people of Soweto and implement some of the resolutions and commitments undertaken by former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane. The ruling party in Joburg said the mayor also failed to outline how her proposed energy mix plan would help residents of Soweto and the marginalised poor, adding that it was the ANC that had made a commitment to the people of Soweto to help resolve their challenges which was part of a longer term plan as well as short-term plan. Read more here.

The SPCA in Bloemfontein says at least 500 animals have died and more than 700 have been rescued and are receiving medical attention following the mudslides in Jagersfontein in the Free State, after a dam wall collapsed. On Sunday morning, a slimes dam in Jagersfontein in the Free State burst leading to flooding of toxic mine waste and mud in the community which resulted in people, animals, homes and cars being swept away. According to Bloemfontein SPCA Inspector Duan Mathee, a lot of animals were impacted and some even lost their lives because they were chained, caged and could not escape from the mudslide.

The mud which has been described by residents in the mining town, situated in the Kopanong local Municipality, as very deep, possibly deep enough to cover a tall person. Read more here. In the sports world, Proteas Men's coach Mark Boucher will step down after the T20 World Cup next month in Australia, according to the Cricket SA statement released on Monday.

The announcement came shortly after the Proteas slumped to a nine- wicket defeat in the third and final against England at The Oval on Monday. England won the series 2-1 which saw the Proteas slip down to No two on the ICC World Test Championship table and with an arduous task now of reaching the WTC final next year at Lord's. The Proteas still have five Tests in the WTC cycle remaining which includes three-match away series against Australia and a two-game home series against the West Indies next year.

Boucher’s final assignments as national men's team coach will be the upcoming white-ball tour of India from September 28 to October 11 before heading to the T20 World Cup in Australia. Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, the City of Cape Town will allocate approximately R19 million for security upgrades and scaling up of clinic infrastructure.