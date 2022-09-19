IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - September 19 Durban - In our top story, A multi-disciplinary team made up mainly of provincial government departments and other government entities will descend on Pongola on today, as part of the interventions following the crash that claimed 21 lives on Friday. Provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said government was sending a high-level delegation led by the KwaZulu-Natal acting premier Nomagugu Simelane to meet the bereaved families.

Mabaso said the delegation would include Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka, acting Education MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi and Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza. The multi-disciplinary team of government will comprise the National Department of Transport, provincial government, Road Accident Fund, Road Traffic Management Corporation, SAPS and Road Traffic Inspectorate. Read more here.

ANC deputy President David Mabuza’s home region of Mpumalanga has backed Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola for the position of deputy president at the ANC national conference in December, causing speculation about what Mabuza’s next move would be. The decision by the ANC Ehlanzeni region follows the Mpumalanga provincial executive committee announcing it would support President Cyril Ramaphosa to be retained as party leader and Lamola to be his deput. The ANC in Mpumalanga also started lobbying other provinces to discuss the composition of the party’s top six.

KwaZulu-Natal is likely to choose between former health minister Zweli Mkhize and NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Ramaphosa also received the endorsement of the ANC in the Eastern Cape, which unanimously resolved to support and lobby for him to be re-elected. The ANC Eastern Cape PEC will back its provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane to be elected Ramaphosa’s deputy and wants the party’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe to retain his position.

Read more here. In the sports world, Cape Town City advanced to the next round of CAF Champions League qualification as they held on for a goalless stalemate against AS Otoho, winning the contest 2-0 on aggregate. The Citizens faced a daunting 90 minutes in the heart of the Republic of Congo.

City coach Eric Tinkler played a defensive team as he lined them up in a 5-4-1 formation to protect their good work from the home leg. The brightest spark at the Cape Town-based club this season has been the growing bond between attackers Khanyisa Mayo and Darwin Gonzalez but both of them began on the bench in this encounter as City invited pressure onto themselves. Read more here.

You know we love to end off with a feel good story at IOL radio, Dr Hajira Mashego, the founder of Fitness Junction, is on a personal mission to address the lack of access to gyms for South Africans living in townships and rural areas. Market penetration by established fitness gym groups in these areas is relatively minimal, creating a situation where individuals lack access to facilities. This is precisely why Mashego targeted peri-urban areas.