Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 1

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country's biggest stories. In our top stories:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the nation’s new Police Commissioner: Lieutenant-General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola who is set to start his tenure today. Ramaphosa announced Masemola’s appointment on Thursday saying he is a career policeman with extensive experience in the service Masemola worked in various roles in the police over many years. Masemola is expected to clamp down on crime. The appointment of Masemola came after Khehla Sitole’s term ended on Thursday following the early termination of his contract.

For more information read here. A 28-year-old Durban man has been sentenced to life behind bars for raping a minor. The NPA said the rapes took place in March 2013 when the accused was 20 -years- old and the victim was four.. It is believed the boy's mother had been hospitalised during the time of the incidents and the crimes were only reported to authorities in 2019.

On Thursday, a Verulam Magistrate sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and ordered his name to be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders. For more information read here. Bafana Bafana players are being ridiculed on social media for taking pictures with the likes of Mbappe and Pogba, after their match against France on Tuesday, Ashfak Mohamed writes.

He said it was most probably the only time in their careers that they will share a pitch with such world-renowned stars, considering how dismal Bafana’s results have been in recent years. “Our national team lost 5-0 but what do we expect? and coming up against the world champions in France, you would’ve maybe hoped for a much more courageous performance from South Africa at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille but that would’ve been some April fools joke too knowing their track record.” For more read here.

The national Batho Pele Excellence Awards earlier this week awarded the Silver Award in the Best Doctor of the Year category to Dr Barry Smith from Cape Town. Smith, who is the medical manager at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town, shares the award with Dr Mzekelo Godongwana from the Amathole Stutterheim Hospital in the Eastern Cape as the two were deadlocked in a tie. The Gold Award in the category was a tie between Dr Phetho Mashaole Mangena from the Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo and Dr Nicholas Ernest Pearce from the Free State Health Department.