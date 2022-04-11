Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 11

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Kwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

A second Dale College player has died in less than a week. On Sunday, the King Williams Town school in the Eastern Cape was once again hit with a tragedy after Liyabona Teyise lost his life after sustaining a head injury during a rugby game. In a statement released by the school, Teyise who was a member of the first team, lost consciousness after a head injury during Saturday’s game against Port Rex.

Teyise was able to regain consciousness and walk off the field himself, but immediately collapsed again and was rushed to hospital. Extensive bleeding was found on his brain. He later died in hospital. This tragedy follows the death of 17-year-old Lisakhanya Lwana, who was allegedly killed after a hit-and-run accident less than a week ago. Lwana was also a member of the school’s first rugby squad.

For more on this story, read here. Zandile Gumede has been elected as the eThekwini regional chairperson at the ANC regional conference. Gumede's slate took a clean sweep of all positions of the ANC's biggest region in the country.

With Gumede as regional chairperson, Thembo Ntuli was elected as deputy chairperson; Musa Ncikias regional secretary, Nkosenhle Madlala as secretary; and Zoe Shabalala the treasurer. All this despite the fact that Gumede, the former eThekwini mayor, is currently on trial in the Durban High court alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering. She faces more than 2,000 charges related to a R320m solid waste project. For more on this political saga, read here.

Police have arrested one person after two people were killed in an apparent mob justice incident in Kanyamazwane, Mpumalanga. The bodies of the victims were found in Pienaar on Saturday but police said the incident occurred days prior. According to police reports four people were kidnapped last Wednesday following a burglary where household items to the value of about R11 000 were stolen. One victim is alleged to have managed to escape and seek medical attention. For more information on this story, read here.