Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 19

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

On Monday while addressing the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster following the worst floods in recorded history in KwaZulu-Natal. Ramaphosa said the natural disaster which completely destroyed 4000 homes in the province and killed over 400 had implications beyond KZN. The flooding had disrupted fuel lines and food supplies.

Last week a provincial state of disaster was declared in KZN but this was inadequate. “[The national state of disaster] enables the mobilisation of more resources, capabilities and technical expertise in providing relief, recovery and rehabilitation to affected areas,” the president said. For more on this, read here.

In other news, footballing superstar Christiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died. "It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a joint statement on social media. For more on this, read here.

