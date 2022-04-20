Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 20

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Popular South African afro-pop musician and songwriter Lira, born Lerato Molapo, 44, suffered a stroke while on tour in Germany. In a statement by her management team, it was confirmed that the Feel Good singer had some health challenges she was dealing with. The stroke has affected her ability to communicate and impacted her speech. According to her team, she is currently undergoing treatment here in South Africa.

Read here for more. Schools in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) reopened on Tuesday after floods wreaked havoc in the province. The devastating floods forced the Department of Education to close some schools in the affected areas. According to the latest count, at least 630 schools were affected. It has also been reported that 101 schools were inaccessible and 124 schools suffered extensive damage. The provincial education department said teaching and learning would not take place at the inaccessible schools.

Reports further indicate the floods have claimed the lives of 57 pupils, a teacher and a food handler. The Department's spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said five pupils were still missing after days of heavy rains last week. Mahlambi added that the estimated cost for school infrastructure repairs was sitting at R42 million. Read here for more on this.

And lastly, in the much anticipated showdown, Liverpool beat Manchester United 4 - 0 at Anfield on Tuesday to move top of the Premier League, for 24 hours at least. Colombian Luis Diaz gave Liverpool a fifth-minute lead while the team’s Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah scored twice, and Sadio Mane also managed to place the ball in the back of the net. Liverpool moved to 76 points from 32 games.