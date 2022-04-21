Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 21

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Climate activists have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and ministers to be charged with culpable homicide following the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that killed more than 400 people.
The Climate Justice Charter Movement said the South African government failed to take the climate crisis seriously.
They said the harms of the flood in KwaZulu-Natal were the result of an uncaring, rotten, corrupt and failing government, at the national, provincial and local government levels. The climate justice activists have since filed charges at the Johannesburg Central and Mayville police stations.
Read here for more information.
On Wednesday, power utility Eskom reduced load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage. The power utility said it was on course to suspend controlled power cuts on Thursday morning after six generation units returned to service over the past 24 hours and three more should be back online later today.
The body of Bahrain women’s long distance runner Damaris Muthee Mutua was found by local authorities in Iten, Kenya, on Tuesday.
According to BBC, the body of the 28-year-old athlete was found with stab wounds.
Her body was reported to be recovered in "a state of decomposition" in Iten, local police chief Tom Makori told the AFP news agency.
Mutua is alleged to have been killed by her boyfriend.
Though she competed for Bahrain, Mutua was Kenyan-born.
For more on this read here.
IOL