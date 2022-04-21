Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 21

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Climate activists have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and ministers to be charged with culpable homicide following the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that killed more than 400 people.

The Climate Justice Charter Movement said the South African government failed to take the climate crisis seriously.

They said the harms of the flood in KwaZulu-Natal were the result of an uncaring, rotten, corrupt and failing government, at the national, provincial and local government levels. The climate justice activists have since filed charges at the Johannesburg Central and Mayville police stations.