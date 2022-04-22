Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 22

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Police confirmed a security officer and two others were arrested in connection with the bombing of a municipal power sub-station in Gauteng. The suspects, two women aged 33 and 51 along with a 34-year-old man are expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court today. The police’s Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the sub-station was bombed on April 15, while the security guard was on duty.

Read here for more information on this story. A 69-year-old woman was killed, burnt and buried in a shallow grave next to her house, allegedly by her relative, in Zwelisha, Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday. The elderly woman, identified as Welephi Ndlovu, was assaulted with a hammer. Police found the woman suspected to be involved in the murder and managed to rescue her from angry community members. At the police station it was later established the same woman allegedly conspired with a man and murdered the elderly woman. For more on this story, read here.

Kaizer Chiefs eventually confirmed the firing of coach Stuart Baxter hours after it was first reported. During the course of the day on Thursday, all the club would say was, “I don’t know, waiting to hear,” via its spokesperson Vina Maphosa. However, around 8pm, the Soweto giants finally released a statement on their official Twitter account confirming the Brit’s departure. For more on this, read here.

