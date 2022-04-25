Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 25

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has indicated that although the government reprioritised R1 billion towards disaster relief interventions in the province after it was ravaged by heavy rainfall and flooding, it will need more than R1.9bn to complete its work. This was according to Premier Sihle Zikalala when providing an update on the response to the floods in the province on Sunday. As of Sunday, 17 438 households had been affected by the disaster and 121 687 people were affected. Sadly, 435 people lost their lives and to date 54 are still reported missing. A total of 6 278 people are currently homeless and 55 people were injured as a result of this disaster.

For more, read here. Three alleged border fence-jumpers were arrested for smuggling dagga worth about R94 000 on the black market into South Africa, Mpumalanga police said. The trio aged between 57 and 61 were arrested on Saturday while crossing through the fence from eSwatini into South Africa, near the Oshoek border post. The suspects – two men and a woman – were found in possession of three refuse bags filled with dagga weighing at about 22 442kg and estimated to have a street value of R94 256.

For more on this, read here. Liverpool closed the gap at the top of the Premier League standings to one point after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Everton in a feisty Merseyside derby on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's side struggled to break down Everton in a bad-tempered first half at Anfield. Everton continued to hold their own in a raucous derby atmosphere until, with the first shot on target from either side in the match, Scottish fullback Andy Robertson headed his team in front in the 62nd minute.

