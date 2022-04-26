Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 26

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The first witness in the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa testified on Monday. Sergeant Thabo Mosia told the court he received a call on October 26 in 2014 to attend a crime scene in Vosloorus. In his testimony, Mosia described the scene to the court, going through photographs, explaining what each photograph displayed. He also explained to the court how evidence was collected and stored thereafter. He testified he found a bullet jacket (fragment), a hat and grey walking stick at the scene.

He further told the court he spotted a bullet hole in the kitchen door. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of killing Meyiwa They are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The trial continues today. Read here for more on this story. Mobile operator Telkom has partnered with the Mpumalanga Department of Education to connect 1 000 teachers and learners for an online learning programme.

The provincial education department launched its e-learning programme that will digitally equip Grade 12 learners and teachers by making it easier to access online learning material. The programme, which was launched on April 6 at Ubuhlebuzile Secondary School in Piet Retief, will enable learners and teachers in underprivileged communities to access online learning tools and conduct virtual classes. Telkom said it will support the department by providing data solutions to 6 700 teachers and 55 000 Grade 12 learners. For more on this, read here.

