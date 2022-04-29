Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 29

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Police minister Bheki Cele denied being behind the arrest of Malesela Teffo, the advocate who is representing four of the five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. Teffo was arrested inside the Pretoria high court on Thursday, apparently for failure to appear in court in a separate matter in Hillbrow. Speaking inside the courtroom when he was arrested, Cele said he heard about the arrest only when his spokesperson informed him. Cele said he was also informed about a video doing the rounds in which Teffo accuses Cele of being behind his arrest.

For more on this, read here. Bones believed to be of a human being were found outside a dug-out grave in Moshawane village, in the Ratlou Local Municipality, in the North West province. According to a community leader Goodwin Maphutshe, two graves were found tampered with on Thursday morning.

Maphutshe said one of the graves was of a child who was buried about two months ago and the other was an old grave. North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the police in Tshidilamolomo were investigating a case of the violation of the graves. Read here for more information.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. The German, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2024, said he was delighted, humbled, blessed to be staying for an extra two years. Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season. They have already won the League Cup and face Chelsea in next month's FA Cup final.