Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 4

In our top stories: Police are investigating an inquest after the lifeless body of a man was found in Loganberry Street in Bonteheuwel on Sunday morning.

This has become the third body to be discovered within the Cape metro in the past few days.

The man, only known as Gillmore, 30, a taxi guard, was found behind a church. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut said an inquest docket was opened as the man suffered from a medical condition and no crime is being suspected.

This follows the discovery of two other bodies next to Jakes Gerwel Drive in Philippi and Old Weltevreden Road.