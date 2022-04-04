Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 4

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories: Police are investigating an inquest after the lifeless body of a man was found in Loganberry Street in Bonteheuwel on Sunday morning.
This has become the third body to be discovered within the Cape metro in the past few days.
The man, only known as Gillmore, 30, a taxi guard, was found behind a church. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut said an inquest docket was opened as the man suffered from a medical condition and no crime is being suspected.
This follows the discovery of two other bodies next to Jakes Gerwel Drive in Philippi and Old Weltevreden Road.
Tottenham Hotspur moved into the Premier League top four after a second-half blitz of goals from Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn fired them to an emphatic 5-1 win over Newcastle United at home on Sunday.
Much of the first half was played in Newcastle territory but Spurs failed to find a way through their opponents before the away side grabbed a surprise lead in the 39th minute through Fabian Schar, who drilled home a low free kick past Hugo Lloris. Newcastle's lead, however, lasted only four minutes when Ben Davies got ahead of his marker to meet a delightful Son cross to level the game and bring to life a dour half that had initially promised little.
