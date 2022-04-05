Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 5

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe announced an adjustment to fuel prices, with the price of the lowest graded petrol to increase by at least 28c.
The fuel price increase has been cushioned by the government’s temporary R1.50 reduction in the general fuel levy, which was announced last week.
The reduction in the general fuel levy wilI be in place until May 31. Without intervention the increases for petrol and diesel would have been close to R2 per litre and over R3 per litre respectively.
The wife of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers died in a drowning incident in Gqeberha on Monday.
Police confirmed an inquest docket had been opened after the body of the 62-year-old woman was found floating in a pool. Theresa was found floating around 12pm in a swimming pool while visiting family in Gqeberha.
No foul play is suspected.
As of midnight, the national state of disaster ended, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday during his address to the nation. However, the end of the national disaster has a few transitional measures which will automatically lapse after 30 days.
He said masks would no longer be required when outdoors. The existing restrictions on gatherings will continue as a transitional measure as well as to international travel. The R350 social relief of distress grant will remain in place.
