Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 5

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe announced an adjustment to fuel prices, with the price of the lowest graded petrol to increase by at least 28c.

The fuel price increase has been cushioned by the government’s temporary R1.50 reduction in the general fuel levy, which was announced last week.

The reduction in the general fuel levy wilI be in place until May 31. Without intervention the increases for petrol and diesel would have been close to R2 per litre and over R3 per litre respectively.