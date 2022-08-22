Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 22

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

A crime activist fears that a fraud case implicating senior City officials and a construction company might never be taken to court due to alleged interference in the investigation. Hanif Loonat who blew the lid off the alleged fraud, has appealed to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to prioritise the case and ensure that justice was served. The case involved the alleged mismanagement of an estimated R300 million in the City of Cape Town’s housing department related to the maintenance and repairs of municipal owned rental units. The case was postponed to September 16 for the investigating officer to argue his position in person.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read here for more on this. A security guard was shot dead while going to work in Coronation informal settlement near Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) in Mpumalanga province. The security guard and his colleague were allegedly attacked by three men on Saturday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala appealed to anyone who can assist police in apprehending the suspects to contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Chris Ngwenya of Witbank SAPS at 071 352 7585 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. For more on this read here. Erling Haaland helped Manchester City fight back from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw from an enthralling encounter at Newcastle on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite Ilkay Gundogan's early opener for City, Newcastle had the champions on the ropes as goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier had St James' Park rocking. Pep Guardiola's men move up to second, two points adrift of Arsenal, but missed the chance to open up a seven-point advantage on Liverpool ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Monday. Read here for more.

Ever since Lucy “Mpondokazi” Mbali began to understand the complexities of life, she has used poetry as the medium to preach her messages of hope to those in need. The 28-year-old’s poems caught the attention of the South African Traditional Music Awards (Satma) adjudicators, who shortlisted her for an accolade in their upcoming annual awards event. Mbali, a BA Honours student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, who has been writing poetry and reciting some of her works at art festivals since 2016, landed a nomination in Satma’s “Best Indigenous Poet Artist and Group” category. For more on this, read here.