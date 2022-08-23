Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - August 23

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

FlySafair has warned passengers that it will increase prices by at least R100 per flight before the end of the year due to rising fuel prices. FlySafair has become a dominant player in passenger air travel after the grounding of Mango, Kulula and British Airways this year.

Erik ten Hag secured his first win as Manchester United manager as goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday.