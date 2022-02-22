Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 22
Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Eight cash-in-transit suspects killed in a shootout with police in Johannesburg, for more on this story read here.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed the appeal of two suspects who were sentenced to life imprisonment on a charge of murder.
The duo from Knysna were sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of Knysna council’s ANC chief whip Victor Molosi for more on this story read here.
Typhoid fever remains a hot topic and the Western Cape Health Department said cases reported in the province have been reported incorrectly.
It said In the Western Cape, there have been three clusters of typhoid fever, however, the number of cases recently revealed has been recorded since 2020.Read more on typhoid fever here.
