Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 23

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town

A Nigerian national has been remanded in custody after he was arrested with drugs worth R750 000. The 43-year-old man appeared in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has advised consumers in possession of Similac Alimentum 400g infant formula to immediately discontinue use of the product and return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

Acting Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the supplier informed the Commission of the precautionary recall of Similac Alimentum in South Africa. The recall comes after certain powdered infant formula products produced by Abbott Nutrition were found to have harmful bacteria and were discovered at a manufacturing plant in the United States. And in good news, a Cape Town woman based in Goodwood is tugging at the heartstrings of the nation as she looks to hike and conquer Kilimanjaro to help deaf kids hear.

Tracy Duncan, 36, was born with a profound hearing loss. Normal hearing is 100% in both ears, but Tracey could only hear 15% of normal. But, Tracy hasn't let her hearing impediment stop her from making an impact in the lives of others, as she, along with a team of 13 other hikers, prepare for their trek up Africa's tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, in August, the Climb4Deaf Challenge.