Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 24

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

South Africans mourn the death of music icon, Ricky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado at age 34. News of the fashion and music pioneer’s untimely death sent shock waves through the nation. His family confirmed his death through a statement.

They have also asked for privacy during their time of bereavement. Ricky Rick burst onto the music scene when he dropped the smash hit “Amantombazana” with OkMalumeKoolKat and changed the game ever since. The rapper leaves behind his wife, two children, his mother and five siblings.

For more on this story read here. In its daily report, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 3 118 new Covid-19 infections in South Africa on Wednesday. This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases to 3 665 149.