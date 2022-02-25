Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 25

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela CAPE TOWN – As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Limpopo police arrest nine suspects as it intensifies its war on illicit cigarettes and drugs. The suspects, between 23 and 42 years old, were arrested in Mankweng and Mokopane, for an assortment of crimes including dealing in and possession of drugs, illicit cigarettes and dangerous weapons. For more on this story click here.

The government on Thursday called for a peaceful resolution of the escalating conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said. The country has called on the UN Security Council to play its role in the search for peace. The South African Embassy in Kyiv said it is monitoring developments closely and is assisting South African nationals in Ukraine.

People from all over the world have taken to social media and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. For more on this developing story read here. Premier of KwaZulu Natal, Sihle Zikalala has raised concerns regarding the province’s economy during his State of the Province Address in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.