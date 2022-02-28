Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 28
Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Defence Minister Thandi Modise has defended the use of criminal suspects’ nationalities by police.
This comes as Modise was responding to questions during the justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address.
She went further stating that this in no way meant South Africans were xenophobic.
While many may know the term lobola, do you know what it means exactly?
This traditional practice is often misunderstood - or made into websites and apps, an example: Lobola calculator.
According to the site, it can be used to find out where your lobola negotiations should start from, users are to answer several questions such as level of education, virginity, how many children you have, previous relationships, if you own a house or car and whether or not you can cook and/or like cooking.
