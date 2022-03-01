NewsSouth Africa
IOL Radio
IOL Radio

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 1

By Robin-Lee Francke Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Leadin: The biggest stories across the country presented to you by Nokuthula Khwela.

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

The men accused of kidnapping KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman, Sandra Moonsamy in May 2019, have pleaded not guilty the Durban High Court heard.

The four accused: Lucas John Ndlovu, Dumisani Radebe, Jose Omega Tembe and Arthur Da Silva Mondlane are currently on trial.

Provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Radebe, Tembe and Mondlane also face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

For more on this story read here.

IOL

mediaSouth Africa

Share this article: