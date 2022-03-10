Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 10

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was convicted of perjury in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court. This after she lied while under oath before the Constitutional Court and the inquiry into the social grants debacle. For more on this story, read here.

A 35-year-old man from Limpopo was arrested on Wednesday after he was allegedly found in possession of abalone with an estimated value of R9 million in Polokwane. The suspect was arrested after police embarked on a city-wide operation in the area. Once charged, the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Read here for more information. Elsies River High School in Cape Town is set to lead by example as they started their very own Gentleman’s Club. With the scourge of violence against women and children continually growing in South Africa, the aim of this Gentleman’s Club is to focus on creating gentlemen who stand against gender-based violence, crime and other social ills.

The club which was established this year aims to teach boys about topics such as leadership, fatherhood, finances and career direction so they can become positive members of society and in their communities. For more information on this story read here.