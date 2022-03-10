Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 10

Published 14m ago

Share

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisment

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was convicted of perjury in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.

This after she lied while under oath before the Constitutional Court and the inquiry into the social grants debacle.

For more on this story, read here.

Story continues below Advertisment

A 35-year-old man from Limpopo was arrested on Wednesday after he was allegedly found in possession of abalone with an estimated value of R9 million in Polokwane.

The suspect was arrested after police embarked on a city-wide operation in the area.

Once charged, the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Story continues below Advertisment

Read here for more information.

Elsies River High School in Cape Town is set to lead by example as they started their very own Gentleman’s Club.

With the scourge of violence against women and children continually growing in South Africa, the aim of this Gentleman’s Club is to focus on creating gentlemen who stand against gender-based violence, crime and other social ills.

Story continues below Advertisment

The club which was established this year aims to teach boys about topics such as leadership, fatherhood, finances and career direction so they can become positive members of society and in their communities.

For more information on this story read here.

IOL

Related Topics:

news mediaSouth Africa

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke