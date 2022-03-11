Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 11

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories: Zwelithini was the longest reigning Zulu monarch who took to the throne in 1971.
The monarch died at age 72 in a Durban hospital.
He battled with diabetes.
Since his death, sparks have been flying in the battle for the throne.
Three factions that are vying for royal power.
For more on this story read here.
After a long process, the newest Chief Justice for South Africa has been announced.
On Thursday evening, the announcement came that President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the country’s new Chief Justice.
Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya has been nominated for the position of Deputy Chief Justice.
The appointment to the top position in the judiciary comes after a gruelling interviewing process in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in early February where Justices Maya, Zondo, Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo were vying for the top job.
Read here for more on this story.
A group of 35 people who planned a trip to Robben Island since December 2021 have been left with a bad taste in their mouth.
What was to be a day filled with fun and laughter ended up traumatising a group of seniors and carers visiting Robben Island.
The group, which included 22 seniors between the ages of 60 and 89, arrived on Robben Island on Wednesday morning, however, the excitement soon faded after they were left pained, bruised and bandaged.
For more on this, read here.
