Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 13

Load shedding will be implemented in a pattern of stage 4 and stage 5 until further notice, power utility Eskom said on Sunday.

It said Stage 4 load shedding was implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 4pm on Monday.

After that, Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Tuesday.