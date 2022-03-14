Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 14

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisment

A North West grandmother is alleged to have burnt her grandchildren with a hot iron rod. Social development MEC in the province, Boitumelo Moiloa has called for action to be brought against the woman from Mathopestad near Derby. According to Moiloa, photographys of three minors, aged eight to 12 were shared by a whistleblower via WhatsApp.

Story continues below Advertisment

The pictures showed the injuries the children sustained, allegedly at the hand of the grandmother. They had bruises to their faces, necks and backs. For more on this story ready here.

Story continues below Advertisment

Travellers had to make alternative arrangements as Kulula and British Airways flights were grounded indefinitely from Sunday. This comes after the South African civil aviation regulator said the airline [Comair] had not adequately addressed safety issues. The decision to ground all planes affects low-cost airline Kulula and British Airways.

Story continues below Advertisment