Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 15

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisment

Two people alleged to be a couple have died after a shooting incident in Hambanathi near Tongaat in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) on Monday morning. The couple were found in a pool of blood in their rented room on Mabalengwe Road. It has been alleged this was a murder suicide.

Story continues below Advertisment

For more information on this story read here. A former con is doing his best to give back to his community. Reformed gangster and Heideveld resident, Shewaan Jumat is determined to make a difference and is using his experience with digital resources to assist and educate youth and communities on the Cape Flats.

Story continues below Advertisment

He does this particularly through music and video as many of the youth at risk have an aversion to traditional forms of education. Jumat, known as ‘RichInMind’, journey in gangsterism started at the age of 14, and he is set on changing this narrative for other youth who may fall prey to this scourge. For more information on this story, read here.

Story continues below Advertisment