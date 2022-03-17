Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 17

IOL NEWS · Daily IOl Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories: The uncle of a 10-year-old girl who was gang raped is among those arrested for the crime.

It is alleged the girl was raped by her uncle, a relative and their friend in Freedom Square near Bloemfontein, Free State on Monday. The child confided in an adult about her sexual assault and charges were immediately filed with police. For more on this read here.

The driver of a courier van was allegedly hijacked, robbed and bundled into the back of the van by assailants. According to the Fidelity Services Group, on Monday, their SIU team in KwaZulu-Natal were notified about a hijacking in KwaMashu of a courtier vehicle via a first responders [WhatsApp] group. It said its members managed to track and trace the hijacked vehicle.

For more information on this story read here. And in good news, a police officer from Worcester in the Western Cape went above the call of duty and with the assistance from a colleague managed to deliver a baby under a tree. The incident occurred on Tuesday just before 3pm.

