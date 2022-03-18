Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 18

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
A 26-year-old man died after he burnt to death in what is said to be a mob justice attack in the North West.
Police said the circumstances of the incident, which occurred in Khuma near Stilfontein, is that the community accused the man of theft.
The victim was identified as Victor Chauke.
Chauke was attacked and set alight during the attack.
For more on this read here.
On Thursday, a shootout with police led to the death of four suspects and one injured after the suspects allegedly perpetrated a business robbery at the Stoneridge Mall in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg.
Provincial Police Commissioner Major-General Girly Mbele said police were patrolling the area when they responded to a business robbery.
For more on this read here.
The four men accused of murdering soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa have dropped their lawyer.
As the trial is set to begin soon, the Pretoria High Court heard the group had appointed a legal representative.
The group appeared in court briefly on Thursday to confirm to the judge that they had indeed terminated the services of their previous lawyer and appointed a new one.
For more on this story read here.