Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 2

IOL NEWS · Daoly IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

A Kenyan student has been sentenced to five years in jail. This comes after the student was convicted in December last year on charges of manslaughter. The student was found guilty of starting a dorm fire at a school in Nairobi which left 10 dead.

For more on this story read here. The National Department of Social Development has started a nationwide tour to address teenage pregnancies. In the past two years KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the country.

During the 2020/21 financial year, Statistics South Africa recorded 34 587 teenagers who gave birth. For more on this read here. Power utility Eskom is said to be considering blacklisting one of the companies it has been doing business with.

This comes after Eskom suspended doing business with them after irregular practices were brought to light. This emerged when the power utility appeared before the standing committee on public accounts to answer questions on the deviation and expansion of contracts that were submitted to the National Treasury for approval. For more information on this story read here.