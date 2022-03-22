Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 22

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisment

Renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu, 87, was assaulted, her hands tied with cable and she was strangled until she passed out during a house robbery on Saturday. Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for the suspect after the incident which occurred at 3pm in Siyabuswa near Kwamhlanga. Police said Mahlangu was preparing to take a nap and locked all the doors of her house, but the intruder was already inside her home. She noticed a man unknown to her inside the house. While she could not remember much, she could tell police her house was ransacked and items such as her firearm and money were stolen from her safe.

Story continues below Advertisment

For more on this story read here. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the North West has filed charges against a former senior provincial traffic department official for a crime he allegedly committed in 2016. The case was brought to the NPA’s attention by the family of the victim after the case docket was mysteriously closed without being handed over for prosecution.

Story continues below Advertisment

Levy Ikaneng is charged with two counts of negligent driving and failure or refusal to give a blood/breath sample. Ikaneng who is the husband of a senior magistrate was arrested on April 23, 2016, after he allegedly knocked down a pedestrian with his Volvo sedan in Tlhabane. Upon his arrest he is alleged to have refused to have his blood/breath samples taken by officials as it was suspected he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The pedestrian he knocked has been left paralysed and confined to a bed and wheelchair.

Story continues below Advertisment

For more on this story read here. Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos explains his concerns as Percy Tau's stop-start relationship with the club since he's joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly is becoming a nightmare. This comes as Broos announced that the Al Ahly talisman will not be part of the squad to play in Europe later this week after Tau had withdrawn from the squad. He also stated that while Tau has so much to offer Bafana, a subtle ‘club vs country’ war is raging.