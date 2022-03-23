Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 23

While addressing the nation on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has revised South Africa’s restrictions under alert level 1, which calls for the end of outdoor mask-wearing and will allow for larger gatherings. He said due to the changing nature of the pandemic the government would lift the National State of Disaster and replace it with new health regulations. The change to restrictions on gatherings means people can finally attend music concerts, football matches and more.

For more on this, read here.

Prices for Uber and Bolt trips shot through the roof on Tuesday as e-hailing drivers embarked on a nationwide strike, leaving commuters stranded. Uber and Bolt drivers have gone offline in protest over high commission rates, safety concerns and the lack of insurance in the industry, among other issues. The decreased number of drivers online caused a surge in demand and drove prices up.