Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 24

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Gwede Mantashe has confirmed that there are plans from government to cushion people amid rising fuel prices due to the conflict in Ukraine. This comes as Mantashe was part of the Economics Cluster of Ministers answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday, and said he had met Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on the matter. Mantashe said part of the short-term measures was to contain the expected price increases in April and May.
For more read here.
Cape Town commuters are on edge as its two biggest taxi associations are expected to allegedly go on strike. The Cata and Codeta associations will be halting its services after it has confirmed a joint march to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s offices on Thursday where they will be handing over a memorandum. The list of grievances include: the impoundments of taxis, unfair requirements for release of impounded taxis and various other issues directly affecting the Cape’s taxi industry.
Keep yourself in the loop on this story here.
Tensions continue to flare in the e-hailing saga, after a Gauteng e-hailing driver was duped into accepting a trip request and had his four tyres stripped and stolen, allegedly by striking e-hailing drivers in Soweto. E-hailing operators, particularly from Bolt, Uber and Didi- have been embarking on a three day strike and called on government regulation within the industry.
Read here for more information.
A 26-year-old Limpopo entrepreneur is pioneering the food industry, producing the world’s first tinned chicken feet and necks.
For more on this read here.
IOL