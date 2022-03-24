Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 24

Gwede Mantashe has confirmed that there are plans from government to cushion people amid rising fuel prices due to the conflict in Ukraine. This comes as Mantashe was part of the Economics Cluster of Ministers answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday, and said he had met Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on the matter. Mantashe said part of the short-term measures was to contain the expected price increases in April and May.

Cape Town commuters are on edge as its two biggest taxi associations are expected to allegedly go on strike. The Cata and Codeta associations will be halting its services after it has confirmed a joint march to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s offices on Thursday where they will be handing over a memorandum. The list of grievances include: the impoundments of taxis, unfair requirements for release of impounded taxis and various other issues directly affecting the Cape’s taxi industry.