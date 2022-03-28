Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 28

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

A mother-in-law from Dundee in KZN is believed to be the mastermind behind the death of her son’s common law wife. Police believe mastermind Sarika Madhan, a nurse, her husband and older son are behind the murder of Mercisha Tedpaul, 24, who went missing on March 1. Her lifeless body was found metres from the railway line, in the Peacevale area

According to reports, as in any household with two cooks, Madhan and Tedpaul were always at loggerheads for the eight years they lived together. Police believed that Madhan’s alleged motive for wanting Tedpaul dead was to prevent her from moving out of the house with her son [Nishkar] and the two children. She was also opposed to the couple getting married. Read here for more information.

While the family of Tshegofatso Pule welcome the guilty verdict for her killer, Ntuthuko Shoba, they say no sentence can bring her back. Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. On Friday, Shoba, Pule’s boyfriend and father of her child was found guilty of premeditated murder. In an emotional interview on 702, Pule’s uncle, Thumisang Katake said no matter the sentence he gets it will not bring their child back. Shoba’s family will be able to visit him behind bars, their experience is lost forever.

