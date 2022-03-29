Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 29

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Two suspects who were arrested for the murder of a Soweto doctor have been released after evidence failed to link them to the crime. According to the police’s Captain Mavela Masondo only one suspect has been charged with the murder Dr George Koboka, the Diepkloof based specialist who was killed at his practice. Koboka was killed on Friday by four shooters who allegedly went directly to his office and started shooting. The dr was rushed to an emergency health facility where he died due to his injuries. The incident was caught on CCTV footage.

For more information read here. The ANC in the Western Cape is accusing the ruling party, the DA of only giving an incomplete layout of the state of public transport in Cape Town, as well as not speaking about shortcomings that have occurred under its watch. The DA’s transport and public works standing committee chairperson Derrick America believes the matter can be resolved if the city had to be beneath the custodianship of the city and province.

According to America, R70 million has been allocated in the upcoming financial year towards the extension of the blue dot taxi incentive programme. However, the ANC’s Nomi Nkondlo claimed the DA had biased views. Nkondlo said it was essential that lies be removed and see that the development of public transport and the safety aspects attached is pivotal to the country.

