Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 3

Cape Town - In our top stories:

Multiple people were shot during a shooting incident along the M1 Higginson Highway over the N2 bridge, near Chatsworth, in Durban. The Higginson Highway was closed off on both lanes resulting in a backlog of traffic on the west bound lane as motorists had to either reverse or take the N2 north on ramp to avoid the commotion. For more information on this story read here.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the life sentence for 34-year-old Tshepo Boshielo in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane. Boshielo was convicted and sentenced for raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl. According to the provincial spokesperson for the NPA, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi while he [Boshielo] committed these offences in 2015, he was only arrested in 2019. Boshielo was linked by DNA to another two rape cases.

For more on this read here. In a separate incident, a KwaZulu-Natal father who raped his daughter in 2019 was sentenced in the Verulam Regional Court this week. The 32-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The incident took place in the Cottonlands area and at the time the eight-year-old victim and her brother were visiting their father who lived with their grandmother. The man gave his son a cell phone to play with before sending him to another room and proceeded to rape the young girl. Read here for more on this story.